Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs’ defeat at Ibrox was not unexpected, a run of seven defeats in eight games was always likely to extend to eight in nine.

However, the manner of the defeat left many Hibs fans scratching their heads, wondering how a team could look so good in the first half, yet so bad in the second.

The Hibs support will look to some baffling decisions to understand why they lost; Ryan Porteous being deployed in midfield – taking our best centre-half out of the defence at the expense of our best defensive midfielder in Nohan Kenneh was ill-judged, and on the face of it, pointless given Porteous’ future lies away from Easter Road.

A lack of substitutions before Rangers found their way back into the game meant the damage was done by the time the subs were made, and, even then, bringing Elias Melkersen on and moving Kevin Nisbet to a deeper role meant another player out of position against one of the best sides in the league.

VAR also came under scrutiny, when, with Hibs leading 2-1, a very valid claim for a handball was ignored by both the on-field referee and the video assistant. Had that been awarded, as we’ve seen at other stadiums in other matches, who knows how the game would have panned out?

On the positive side, Hibs will be glad to have seen the return of three key players in Kyle Magennis, Nisbet, and Aiden McGeady.

Lee Johnson will be hoping all three will help turn what has been a very disappointing season around before the chance of a top-six finish is out of reach.