Celtic foundation's Christmas Appeal raises £385,000

Celtic's charity foundation has achieved its most successful Christmas Appeal by raising £385,000 for good causes.

A total of 987 families facing poverty and hardship have received assistance, while 428 vulnerable pensioners were also helped.

And as well as supporting 844 children directly, donations have been made to 32 grassroots organisations who support children, woman and children in refuge, the homeless and refugees.

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson said: “The work of the Foundation is fundamental to Celtic’s ethos, and continues to make such a meaningful and positive difference to the lives of so many.

“Everyone at the club is delighted to have supported this year’s fantastic Christmas Appeal. It has delivered great results once more, which will ultimately see thousands of very deserving people receiving important care and support."