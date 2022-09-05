We asked for your post-match reaction after West Ham's controversial 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: The absurd VAR decision from yesterday's match only proves the failings of the current band of Premier League officials. All match officials should be graded on their performance in a post-match analysis by a retired referee/player/manager, if found guilty of major infringement they should receive a card - yellow three-game warning, red two-game suspension.

Tom: Just another example of VAR being used to support the big-six teams. I fully support the use of VAR but still after three years there are huge mistakes being made. Cornet’s goal should have stood, there is no question about it, and the same for Coutinho against City. Poor refereeing across the board this weekend.

David: The VAR decision was appalling. Added to that the goalkeeper’s simulation of a seemingly significant injury when all he got was a slight tap of Bowen’s boot makes it even worse. There is too much of this kind of simulation in the league at the moment. Players rolling around on the floor as if in agony. Let’s apply the rules to stamp this out.

Craig: The decision to not red card James kicking out at Antonio was unbelievable, to add to the decision to overturn a good goal after play acting from Mendy. This goes to show how the big six are protected, VAR will not work until ex-footballers sit in the hot seat and have their say. Come on, Premier League, you need to look at this and sort it out.