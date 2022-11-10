O'Neil on Kelly, his future and Everton
- Published
Gary O’Neil has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Bournemouth’s Premier League fixture with Everton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
O’Neil does not think captain Lloyd Kelly will have recovered in time but he will be “brand new and raring to go” for the games in December after the World Cup break. Otherwise, he has the same group of players to choose from as in the Carabao Cup tie with Everton.
He wants to “end on a positive” before the break but has not prepared any differently in terms of his own future: “It’s not too different to previous weeks. We want to make sure we put more points on the board and then we’ll sit down and discuss what happens next.”
He thinks he has proved he can manage a team to a high standard: “The boys have done great for the 11 games I’ve had. When the games have been controlled and we’ve implemented the plan and structure then we’ve looked a really good side. When it’s got frantic, we’ve struggled but I’m confident I can fix that.”
On facing Everton again: “They must have a really good squad to make 11 changes the other night and still have that quality of player. It’ll be a good test for us, against a big club and we need to try to make sure it goes our way. Having the last game before the break at home will be massive.”