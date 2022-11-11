David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

Emerson Palmieri is "touch and go" after breaking his nose in midweek.

M﻿oyes added: "We've got a couple of other knocks and niggles so we'll see for tomorrow. Cornet is definitely out. He won't come back until after the World Cup."

He said the winter break might come at a good time for his side because "we know we need to do better in the Premier League."

O﻿n Leicester, he said: "We've got the same points as them so we must have done something OK in the league. They are playing well so we'll need to be our best."

H﻿e was asked about Foxes midfielder James Maddison's inclusion in England's World Cup squad and said: "Gareth's choices are what matter. I think he has made a good choice in James Maddison."

