P﻿atrick Vieira has not given up hope of keeping Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace beyond the end of the season, despite reports emerging linking European heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus with the club's talisman.

Z﻿aha's contract expires in June and Vieira acknowledges the 29-year-old will have a big decision to make about where he sees his future.

"﻿If you take any player in the Premier League and you mention those names, that of course will have an impact," said Vieira. "It creates an excitement and that will be his decision.

"﻿Me as a manager and all of us will do everything we can to convince him to stay with us and to make him understand that the next couple of years can be really exciting for the football club."

Z﻿aha has scored 88 goals in 441 appearances for Palace and forged a tremendous bond with the supporters after coming through the ranks at Selhurst Park.

"﻿We know how important he is for us and he knows how much the fans and the club love him," said Vieira. "We also know how much he loves the club.

"﻿At the moment he is playing well, performing well and that's all that matters."