Villa sack former Rangers boss Gerrard

S﻿teven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa 11 months after leaving his role as Rangers manager to take the helm at the Midlands club.

A 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Thursday night proved the final straw and Gerrard departs with Villa outside the relegation zone on goals scored having won just twice in 11 league games this season.

W﻿hile he enjoyed success at Ibrox, steering the club to the title in 2020-21 to ruin Celtic's bid for 10 in a row, the 42-year-old has struggled in his first English management post, mustering only 13 wins from 40 matches.

B﻿efore his sacking was announced, Gerrard said in the wake of the Fulham defeat that "inconsistency has cost us", while Villa captain and Scotland midfielder John McGinn said: "He's a top manager, he's hurting just as the players are. We've let him down tonight."

'﻿Gerrard undermined by results and performances'