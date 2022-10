BBC Radio Merseyside's Carl Woodward has been speaking to the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst following Reds' win over Ajax.

"In the Champions League they look like the team we know and expect from Klopp", says Gorst, who covers the Reds.

Darwin Nunez was a hot topic and Gorst said: "I think he is really finding his feet now. He's holding it up ore, he's a really powerful runner. He really wants to succeed at this club. I am really excited to see what he is going to be able to do in the weeks, months and years ahead at Anfield."

Listen on BBC Sounds by clicking here or on the tweet above