A﻿rsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "What I give them is that every game is difficult to play. We made a lot of changes and gave opportunities to players who deserve to play. I'm really happy with the result, scoring three and a clean sheet - but I'm very conscious we can do much better.

"﻿We had spells that we were too rushed and we didn't manage the ball and it became an open game. We were really effective in the final third but the composure was lacking a little bit."

O﻿n Eddie Nketiah, who scored Arsenal'sopener: "Eddie's work rate, his attitude and his application is phenomenal and he has a natural ability. I'm really happy to have him in the team.

"﻿He has the quality to play as a starter and as a finisher. He could have scored a couple more so you have to look at what you could have done better."