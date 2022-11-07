Kieron Dyer says his old team Newcastle are "favourites" to qualify for the Champions League after they moved third in the Premier League with another convincing victory.

The Magpies made it six wins in their past seven by beating Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's and, with only one defeat from their opening 14 games, they are making a statement at the top of the league.

"﻿Newcastle are very powerful," Dyer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Eddie Howe's motto is 'Our identity is our intensity' and they are a very hard team to outrun and outpower.

"﻿They are building the team in a measured way and the recruitment has been fantastic. ﻿Newcastle are firing on all cylinders at the moment and you can see really good times ahead for them.

"With the rest of the teams like Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham still in transition, I don't think they are dark horses to make the Champions League - I think they are favourites."

