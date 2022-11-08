W﻿e asked for your reaction to Liverpool being drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Here are some of your comments:

N﻿igel: Revenge is going to be so sweet.

T﻿ommy: Brilliant draw, can't wait to get revenge on Europe's luckiest team. Played them off the park in the final and only lost because of Salah's inept finishing. Bring it ON!

V﻿ardon: This will be billed as "a chance for revenge", but without investment in January, I think this draw is the end of the line this season for Klopp and his depleted squad. Whether or not players get rest during the World Cup, there are too many gaps in the first-team squad to hold much hope of progression. Prove me wrong, lads!

B﻿adger: Obvious to say, but this is once again a clear demonstration of why you need to win your group. I honestly can't see anything beyond a Real Madrid win over two legs.