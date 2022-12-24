Aston Villa v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their final 15 under Steven Gerrard (W2 D5 L8). They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since March.
No Premier League fixture has been won by the away side as often as Aston Villa vs Liverpool (21), with Liverpool's 15 wins at Villa Park their most at a single away ground in the competition.
Only Gareth Barry (18) and Frank Lampard (17) have played more Premier League games on Boxing Day than Liverpool's James Milner (14), whose first ever goal in the competition came on this day 20 years ago, as a 16-year-old for Leeds against Sunderland.
Aston Villa striker Danny Ings has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 26. Ings has also been involved in 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances against sides he's previously played for in the competition (seven goals, three assists).