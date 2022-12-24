Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their final 15 under Steven Gerrard (W2 D5 L8). They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since March.

No Premier League fixture has been won by the away side as often as Aston Villa vs Liverpool (21), with Liverpool's 15 wins at Villa Park their most at a single away ground in the competition.

Only Gareth Barry (18) and Frank Lampard (17) have played more Premier League games on Boxing Day than Liverpool's James Milner (14), whose first ever goal in the competition came on this day 20 years ago, as a 16-year-old for Leeds against Sunderland.