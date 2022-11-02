Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea suffered their first defeat under Graham Potter at his old club Brighton on Saturday, and it has drawn plenty of debate among fans about his credentials to take the club forward.

Losing only one of his 10 games in charge and securing qualification for the knockout phase of the Champions League represents a very good start and perhaps points to overreaction from some about how the season is panning out.

Yet performances have been alarming at times. In short, Chelsea have been very open - and that has, on occasion, been of Potter's own making.

Playing forwards Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic in wing-back positions at Brighton left Chelsea's defence exposed, and the form of Marc Cucurella has been unconvincing.

But that wasn't isolated. Chelsea could easily have been 3-0 down at Aston Villa before Potter changed tactics, and Manchester United had no trouble cutting through their defence at Stamford Bridge.

Potter has admitted he is "90 minutes away from a crisis" at a club like Chelsea, and it's clear he is still working out how best to use an array of attackers, the likes of which he has never had at his disposal before.

Once Wednesday's game against Dinamo Zagreb is out the way, Chelsea have three matches six days before the World Cup break. The run will offer Potter a proper test and show signs of where the Blues are heading under the Englishman.

Manchester City in the Carabao Cup may be of less importance, but playing leaders Arsenal and the rapidly improving Newcastle United in the Premier League will highlight Chelsea's top-four capabilities and if Potter is capable of quelling the doubters.