'It was on target' - May claiming winning strike
St Johnstone's winner against Kilmarnock is credited as an Ash Taylor own goal - but that won't stop Stevie May claiming it.
The striker was in the thick of the action in Perth, with Liam Donnelly's late equaliser ruled out via VAR.
“I thought the VAR decisions were correct - there was definitely a push on me for the Kilmarnock goal that was chalked off," said May.
“The goal was on target and I am claiming it despite the slight touch off Taylor.
“And as a team we are in a much better place than last season. We are definitely heading in the right direction.”