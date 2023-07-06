Luton manager Rob Edwards says Tom Lockyer as an "huge signing" after he put pen to paper on a contract extension.

The 28-year-old defender finalised his deal on Thursday and Edwards said: "This is a really important signing for us. The supporters saw the best of Tom, and I thought his consistency was second to none – and that’s up there in the whole league.

"That was why he was in the Team of the Season, why he won loads of awards and why we achieved the special thing that we achieved.

“He was a huge part of it, not just the blocks, the clean sheets, the leadership. He even chipped in with goals, and important ones as well, none more so than in the semi-final. There is no question he is a huge signing for us."

Questions surrounded the Luton Town captain after he collapsed at Wembley during the Championship play-off final.

“Of course, after Wembley his health was the main thing, and that’s where all our thoughts went to straight away after the final whistle," Edwards said.

"It was brilliant that we were able to see him sitting up and celebrating in the hospital, just a shame he couldn’t be there with us.

“It was a really scary moment, we all know that, but the main thing is he is ok and ready to crack on with us into the Premier League and we’re all so happy about that.”

Sign up for Luton notifications