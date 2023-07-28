Simon Stone, BBC Sport in San Diego

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot says the team have to kick on from last season's efforts.

Erik ten Hag ended the club's six-year trophy drought as they won the Carabao Cup. They also reached the FA Cup final and United have only finished higher than their third place in the Premier League twice since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

But the word out of Old Trafford has been 2022-23 was a campaign of progress rather than success.

"We see it as a little step forward," said Dalot.

"We played in two finals and won a trophy. But being up there competing for the Premier League is where we want to aim.

"We know it's difficult and we have a lot of teams to compete against. We are Manchester United, so we have to look at it not as a motivation, but as a responsibility to fulfil the objectives of this club."