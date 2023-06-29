Leven joins Robson's Aberdeen staff

Peter Leven's "wide ranging coaching experience will be invaluable" for Aberdeen, says manager Barry Robson.

Former Kilmarnock midfielder Leven, who has worked in Scotland, Belarus and Russia, has been appointed first-team coach at Pittodrie.

Robson believes Leven's experience abroad will be "really beneficial" for Aberdeen's upcoming European campaign.

"Aberdeen's a huge club," Leven added "I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to be part of Barry’s staff.

"Barry has a clear vision of what he wants to achieve this season and has high standards driven by himself and his coaching staff, so I'm really excited about the challenge that lies ahead."