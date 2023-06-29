We asked you which young player will break through under Sean Dyche at Everton this season.

Here are some of your picks:

Lippy: Tom Cannon has all of the attributes to become a top striker. He is strong, tall and has pace. Most importantly, he has an eye for the goal. He must be given a chance this season.

John: Branthwaite is closest to the team, but it's a strong field of dreams. Stanley Mills, Tom Cannon, Lewis Warrington, Reece Welch and Sean McAllister have all been involved at first-team level and seem solid characters. The obvious hope is that they'll all make it at Everton.

Frankie: Tom Cannon looked good for Preston on loan last season. He's certainly more mobile than Simms, so definitely one for the first team squad.

James: Stanley Mills and Tom Cannon must surely be on the verge of a breakthrough. We expect Jarrad Branthwaite to have an extended run in the side this season, challenging Keane for a place alongside Tarky.

Adam: Tom Cannon and Ellis Simms are on the cusp of making an impact.