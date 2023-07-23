Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

The arrival of Harvey Barnes is further evidence of how opportunistic Newcastle United have been this summer.

Like Sandro Tonali, their first major signing from AC Milan, he wasn't high on their priority list earlier in the summer as they initially hunted a right midfielder.

But Barnes' work-rate and eye for goal, having scored 13 times in the Premier League for Leicester City last season, was enough for the Magpies to move for him once his value became clear and the imminent departure of winger Allan Saint-Maximin gathered pace.

The 25-year-old should slot into the attack perfectly, with high energy, direct running and consistent threat.

This is yet more evidence of the measured approach to recruitment at St James' Park, despite the increased spending power following the 2021 Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of the club.