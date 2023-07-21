Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

After the FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City, during which David de Gea played more wayward passes (18) than any other player on the pitch, Erik ten Hag said: "There are occasions in the game, issues in the game, we have to improve."

Ten Hag's solution has been a root and branch approach, pulling out the incumbent and planting another, with a greater capacity to bloom, in its place.

Having seen Andre Onana at close quarters last season for Inter Milan, Italian football journalist Alessandro Schiavone is clear about the qualities he can bring to aid United's development under Ten Hag.

Schiavone said: "There's so much more to him than just his ability on the line and reflex saves. He's a modern keeper, formed in the heralded Ajax 'lab', where a goalkeeper won't make it to the top unless he has the technique of an outfield player.

"And there's a consensus that Onana's accuracy on the ball, outstanding passing range, and dribbling ability are second to none, including [Manchester City keeper] Ederson.

"He patrols the 18-yard box, makes his presence felt on set-pieces, has good judgement on aerial balls, and has an innate ability to launch quick counters when he catches the ball."