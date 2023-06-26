Villarreal's Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 22, is set to seal a 35m euro (£30m) move to Chelsea after completing a medical at the club on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

Al-Nassr are hoping to wrap up a deal for Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, early this week, making him the fourth player to leave Stamford Bridge for Saudi Arabia this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Manchester United are looking at Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, and Utrecht's USA international Taylor Booth, 22, after failing to make progress with Chelsea over a deal for Mason Mount. (ESPN, external)

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to reunite with England midfielder Mount, 24, who he used to manage at Stamford Bridge. (Guardian, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column