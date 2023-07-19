Liverpool have widened the age profile of their transfer targets to replace 29-year-old midfielder Fabinho, who is set to join Saudi club Al-Ittihad for £40m. Fulham's 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha is a possibility. (Liverpool Echo), external

Meanwhile, the Reds are unlikely to accept the 50m euros that Al-Hilal are preparing to offer for forward Luis Diaz.

