Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Christian Eriksen says he has been impressed with the way Mason Mount has adapted to life at Manchester United since his summer move from Chelsea.

But the Denmark midfielder also hinted at issues with the travelling involved in United's three-match tour of the United States.

“I think he's [Mason Mount] adapted very well, falling into the system," said Eriksen. "From training and what I've seen he’s looking good.

"As a group, I mean, training in different climates, in different states, always different pitches, but, yeah, we adapted and we managed.”

I asked Eriksen if it had been a taxing tour and he added: “I think that’s a nice way of saying it, as a 'taxing tour'.

“We've done a lot of travelling, obviously, but in the end that's what pre-season is turning into, I think, for a lot of clubs.

“United are the same, as a brand, so, of course, the focus is on football, but there’s a lot of travelling.”