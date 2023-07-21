Forward Reda Khadra has joined French side Reims from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The Germany Under-21 international joined the Seagulls in October 2020, before going on to make his Premier League debut against Manchester City that season.

Khadra spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

The 22-year-old had two loan spells in the second tier last season, first with promoted Sheffield United and then Birmingham City.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: "This is great move for all parties, but most of all Reda as it gives him the opportunity of regular football.

"We would like to thank him for his time here with us and wish him well for the future."