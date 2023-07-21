Rangers bid £5m for Danilo - gossip

After having an opening offer of £3.5m rejected last month, Rangers have raised their bid to £5m for Brazilian striker Danilo, who has told Feyenoord he wants to leave the Dutch club and move to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun), external

Former Rangers youngster Robbie Ure, who left Ibrox this summer, has had his hopes of a dream move to AZ Alkmaar scuppered by Dutch work permit rules after a fortnight on trial with the Eredivisie club. (Daily Record), external

Read the rest of Friday's Scottish Gossip