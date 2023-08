West Ham have joined Burnley in the race to sign Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen on loan. The 21-year-old spent last season with Vincent Kompany's side as they won the Championship title. (Mail), external

The Clarets also want to sign Manchester United full-back Alvaro Fernandez on loan, after the 20-year-old impressed at Preston last season. (Sky Sports via Twitter), external

