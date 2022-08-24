Thomas Frank says Brentford deserved their Carabao Cup win over Colchester, but praised the League Two side for their performance.

Frank made 11 changes from Saturday's Premier League defeat by Fulham, with Keane Lewis-Potter and Mads Bech Sorensen scoring the goals to send the Bees into the third round.

"It was very hard, no doubt about that," Frank said.

"Even though we changed a lot of players, I think we put a performance out there - the attitude, the concentration, the mindset is strong.

"Touch wood, we haven't had any slip-ups against opponents that are lower in in the leagues than us and I'm very proud and pleased for that.

"I want to praise Colchester, because I thought they put up a brilliant fight. I think they made it difficult for us, especially the first 30.

"Then we scored a brilliant goal and were a little bit on top of the game in the second half but couldn't score.

"But then they came in the game, invested more in long balls and were more direct - and we struggled.

"You can never be sure and they had a chance and Thomas (goalkeeper, Strakosha) made a good save. But we did a good job and we got a deserved win."