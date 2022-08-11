Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

Leicester City winning a major trophy before Arsenal... I cannot see that happening (but I guess we did not see them winning the league in 2015-16 season).

I give Brendan Rodgers credit, I think he is a great manager, however, Mikel Arteta is a tactical genius with a plan for winning things.

The board is backing Arteta every step of the way and believing in him. As we can see, Arsenal are strengthening and so are other teams. When we compare this to Leicester City it seems Leicester are more on a decline than strengthening phase at this present moment.

They have sold club legend Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana appears to want a move away from the club and a few of their other key players are being linked with moves.

The Foxes have not bought any players in this transfer window, it does not seem their ambitions are to win anything. If I was a Leicester fan I would be concerned.

At Arsenal, we have a winning mentality, we want more from our club and are striving to achieve this. This season we are going to do something special, we are going to win something!

Leicester: Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

Honestly, I can see Leicester winning the next trophy.

Arsenal have developed themselves over the last couple of seasons into a consistent team, but with Leicester having no other competitions to focus on other than the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup, I think we will win one first and it could be this year.

If we keep hold of the team we have, I can see us going all the way in the League Cup or FA Cup again, while Arsenal are probably more focused on competing for a top-four spot and they have European commitments. That means, I think we have the front running.

Don't get me wrong, Arsenal could have a great season, but personally I think they will do nothing. A top-six finish, maybe a semi-final in one of the competitions, but I'm backing the boys in blue to win another major trophy.

More isn't always best in some cases, and I think it might help us that we focus more on the players we have.

Have your say and check out the rest of this weekend's debates here