We asked you whether Conor Gallagher has a place in Chelsea's first team and if you think he'll still be playing for the club past the transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Neil: Normal Chelsea policy is to ship out promising young players and spend ridiculous amounts on players way past their prime. I expect Gallagher to be loaned out again until he's tired of Chelsea and moves on.

Ron: I am a great believer in things happening for a reason. Conor Gallagher has the opportunity to come into the Leeds game and play like he did at Palace. There was a time when he came on against Spurs and he passed to Mount but was in a good position to shoot. I want to see him take on responsibility and replicate his Palace form.

Neil: All the Chelsea faithful and I want Conor to stay and be an outstanding success with us. He has the ability to be a great player and has Chelsea in his heart. Keep it going Conor!

Rod: If Chelsea loan out or sell Gallagher they deserve no better than a mid-table finish. Just look at the young, loyal players they have sold and now are top class. Then there's the millions of pounds wasted on rubbish replacements but as usual it's the same old Chelsea.