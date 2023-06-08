'Come on you Irons!'
- Published
The atmosphere is building in east London as West Ham fans get ready to welcome home their Europa Conference League trophy winning heroes.
Aron, who was at the stadium, reacted to the win saying: "It was unique. This club is full of people, it's all about family, it's all about loyalty. It's just an opportunity for us all to be together.
"We're an underdog community and we've just risen from the ashes and come and done that yesterday which is amazing."
Mum Sharon added: "It was absolutely amazing. I will never ever forget it and I'm glad I was with my son."
The Newman family - Ben, Nicky and their sons Tommy, Kai and Harry - have travelled two hours to be at the parade.
Dad Ben said of the victory: "It doesn't feel real. We haven't won anything in all my life so for us to win something, for us this is everything.
"The boys are lucky. We've had to wait 40 odd years to win something."
Wife Nicky added: "I feel so emotional - we sobbed." While son Tommy said: "It's amazing. I've never experienced a final, it's just been surreal.
"I'd have never thought it would happen, but it actually has, I can't put into words how excited I am."
Abdul from Rickmansworth said: "I've supported West Ham for over 50 years, I love coming down here, this club is everything. I never thought I would see this day, I've been longing for a European trophy.
"I've been buzzing all day. I watched it at home and when the penalty went in I screamed the flat down. When the winner went in I ran around the flat in every single room just screaming."