'Of course they should keep him' or 'let him go'? - your thoughts on Rashford

After Marcus Rashford's representatives met with Paris St-Germain, United boss Erik ten Hag said he wants the forward to stay at Old Trafford.

We asked what you thought and it's safe to say opinion is split:

Daniel: Don't get me wrong, Rashford had a lot of promise for the club a few years back, but unfortunately it just hasn't materialised. Let him go.

Liam: Of course they should keep him, at least for another year. Currently United are in a right state and we seem to sell players without a replacement lined up. United's depth is already looking thin and injuries are making it thinner. Stop just letting players walk away.

Taz: Rashford is not United standard. Ronaldo gifted him a dream opportunity against Brighton and he missed it. Would Ronnie have missed a sitter like that? No chance.

Tom: If we weren’t so light going forward then I’d let him go this summer, but if he has another season like the previous two then it’s probably best for everyone he moves onto new pastures.

Steve: Easy for Rashford to go to Paris, play in a lesser league, potentially get a few goals, a bit more cash and maybe even included in the World Cup squad. But it would hugely decrease his standing with the fans. If he stays, takes responsibility, gets his head down, plays his way back into form, he could become a United legend.