'Kilman could be brilliant captain' - Lage
- Published
Wolves boss Bruno Lage believes Max Kilman could become a "brilliant" future captain at the club.
Conor Coady's departure for Everton has seen Ruben Neves take the armband but Lage said: "Ruben for now and after we have time to talk about it.
"One of the guys I am thinking about is Max because after the season he did I think it's the right decision to try to push him a little bit.
"He's a little bit shy, but we can do good work with him to show more leadership.
"He understands his role and understands the space that he can step up. I can see a brilliant captain in the future."