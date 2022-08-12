Wolves boss Bruno Lage believes Max Kilman could become a "brilliant" future captain at the club.

Conor Coady's departure for Everton has seen Ruben Neves take the armband but Lage said: "Ruben for now and after we have time to talk about it.

"One of the guys I am thinking about is Max because after the season he did I think it's the right decision to try to push him a little bit.

"He's a little bit shy, but we can do good work with him to show more leadership.

"He understands his role and understands the space that he can step up. I can see a brilliant captain in the future."