Stuart Barrie, Livingston supporter

The curtain closes on season 2022/23 with a drab defeat away to St Johnstone that will probably never be talked about again and rightly so.

While we may have limped over the finish line with some bewilderingly mediocre performances going into the split, and some after the split too, it’s been a brilliant season.

Davie Martindale deserves enormous credit for the way he’s worked wonders with the smallest budget in the league. United are down and Ross County face the nerve-jangling play offs. We can enjoy our summer and get ready to do it all again next season with the big boys. That’s utterly fantastic.

The recruitment department, or Davie as its otherwise known, will need to work wonders in the window. We’ll be missing Fitzy, Omeonga and the ever-reliable Nicky Devlin at least. Big Joel will attract attention from clubs surely and a few others could go, so it’s not an easy task ahead.

The biggest talent we need to retain is the manager in my book. He’s the glue that holds it all together. Sometimes the strain he places on himself has been noticeable this season so I hope he gets a break to recharge the batteries to go again.

A huge thank you has to go to Davie, his backroom team, the players and all the staff at Livingston for this season. There’s barely a dull moment as a Livi fan, but it’s been some ride and hopefully there’s another great season ahead. It can’t come quick enough.

Mon the Livi!