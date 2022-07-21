O'Riley 'among Leicester targets'

Matt O'Riley, the 21-year-old Denmark midfielder who joined Celtic from MK Dons in January, is on Leicester City's target list, but manager Brendan Rodgers must sell players before the Premier League club can make make their first signing of the summer. (Daily Telegraph), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not worried about Leicester City being linked with midfielder Matt O'Riley, saying it only proves the success of his own club's signing policy. (Daily Record) , external

