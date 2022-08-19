Jurgen Klopp insists there is no truth in rumours Naby Keita is unhappy at Liverpool.

Reports in Germany suggest the midfielder could seek a move away from Anfield before the end of the transfer window, but Klopp said there have been no discussions with Keita over his future.

He said: "It’s really funny, I have to respond to news because what you would learn when you were sitting on my side of the table is how often 0.0 percent of truth is behind news.

"I think what can I believe at all when I read newspapers. Absolutely nothing. Naby was ill for a week. Last week on the bench. He is fully in training, looks really good, all fine.

"He is not a player who is overly happy when he is not playing but he should not be. Nobody came to me and asked about anything like that."