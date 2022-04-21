Journalist Simon Kuper, who has written a book on Ajax, was on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier speaking about Manchester United's appointment of Erik ten Hag.

"He's a very good manager," he said. "He's the kind of guy who only gets big jobs like this because he actually knows an enormous amount about football because he's not a charismatic, famous ex-footballer.

"He has a strong eastern Dutch provincial accent. He wasn't a very good footballer, he played professionally for about a decade as a full-back. He's the kind of guy that everybody walks past and nobody pays any attention to.

"And so it turned out, over the years, that he was a very astute manager who has modernised Dutch 'total football', as you can call it - the very fast, high pressing, overlapping style the Dutch invented in the 70's."