Wolves v Aston Villa: Team news

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will be out until at least May after suffering a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee against Leeds.

Striker Raul Jimenez begins a two-game ban after being sent off in that match, his second dismissal of the season.

Left-back Lucas Digne is set to return for Aston Villa after missing the loss to Arsenal with a hamstring issue.

He proved his fitness by playing 90 minutes for France in their 5-0 win against South Africa on Tuesday.

Who replaces Neves and Jimenez in your line-up?

Pick your Villa XI to face Wolves