On five substitutions, Guardiola was asked if City are at an advantage with a bigger squad. His response: "Why?"

On Liverpool playing first in the lunchtime kick-off, he said: "We will know by the end of the weekend where we are."

He was drilled on the title race with repeated answers focusing on Burnley. "We face eight games in April," he said. "First, it is Burnley." Guardiola was then asked about the battle with Liverpool, and responded: "Burnley." Finally, when asked about planning ahead for teams, he ended with: "Try to focus on Burnley."