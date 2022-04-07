Is the momentum now in Burnley's favour after that thrilling win against Everton on Wednesday?

We've been asking how you are feeling about the Clarets' chances of beating the drop this season.

Here are some of your comments:

Natasha: I never stopped believing in Burnley; a true fan of any team wouldn't give up on their club because there are struggling.

Martin: I have been a Burnley supporter since 1958 and I've had all the highs and lows. If we manage to survive we must spend in the summer or, with this ageing team. we will be doomed next season.

George: Have never stopped believing, although I am a supreme optimist! Will live off this win for days to come, well, at least until Sunday when we go again on the rollercoaster ride.

Brodie: I think we can bag a point away at this Norwich (which I will be attending) and will be able to stay safe for this season, with Norwich, Watford and Everton going down.

Peter: After last night, I believe again! I'd lost hope but I think we'll do it now, especially given Everton's run-in. Need a good result at Norwich...

