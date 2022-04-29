Patrick Vieira says he does not want players to be protected because “challenges are part of the game”, despite Wilfried Zaha being the most-fouled player in the Premier League this season.

Zaha came in for some rough treatment against Leeds on Monday and his temper almost boiled over in a first-half flashpoint with Raphinha.

Vieira, however, appreciates the “fire” in Zaha’s game and praised him for his maturity.

“That is who he is as a player and a person,” he said. “It’s important to try to be positive and try to understand why opposition teams want him to lose his control.

“If you watch the Leeds game again, some of them were lucky not to get a yellow card. Their plan was to target Wilfried - but he remained calm and concentrated on his game.”

Zaha has been fouled 87 times this season - 17 more than second-placed Ivan Toney - but Vieira only sees the good reasons behind this.

“This is a compliment,” he said. “He is really good on the ball, he fights for it and is a really good dribbler.

“When you have those qualities, you have to look at the other side and see players will try to stop you and you have to accept it.

“Wilfried showed a lot of maturity. I don’t want him to lose his fire, as this is who he is as a player and person.”