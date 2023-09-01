Adam directs Burnley's Lewis to Dundee

Burnley winger Marcel Lewis has joined Dundee on loan until January and revealed that the move had been recommended by former Dark Blues midfielder Charlie Adam.

The 21-year-old Englishman told Dundee's website that Adam, now a youth coach with the Premier League club, "gave me a phone and said I was coming up to Dundee, which I was over the moon about".

"Charlie told me that the club is a great place to be with great players and a really good set-up," he added. "I want to get as many games as I can and pitch in with goals and assists.”

Dundee manager Tony Docherty described Lewis as "a very productive attacking player who likes to drive at defenders".

"He is also a technically gifted footballer, who has real ability on the ball and will help us be creative in that final third," he added.

"He has been recommended by Jody Morris and Charlie Adam as an extremely creative player.”