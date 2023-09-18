'Goalkeeper worries for Real Betis'

Rangers defender Ben Davies says he had no thoughts of leaving Ibrox over the summer after coming through 90 minutes on his first appearance of the season in Saturday's victory away to St Johnstone. (Daily Record), external

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini will have to decide whether to play an injured Claudio Bravo or stick with inexperienced goalkeeper Fran Vieites for the upcoming Europa League clash against Rangers. (Viva Malaga via Football Scotland, external)

Real Betis full-back Hector Bellerin expresses relief that striker Alfredo Morelos is no longer with Rangers. (Scottish Sun), external

Ryan Kent already "regrets" choosing Fenerbahce as his next club after leaving Rangers in the summer, according to reports in Turkey. (Daily Record), external

