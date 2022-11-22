Curtis Jones extended his Liverpool contract until 2027 last week and the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside’s The Red Kop podcast have been questioning why some fans criticised the move.

Paul Salt from BBC Radio Merseyside said: “I don’t get the fume that there appears to be. The lad is a young player, full of promise, he’s had a rocky road with form and injuries but he was on - for a Premier League player – lower wages – so there was probably a need to secure his value.

"With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all due to be out of contract, to me it makes perfect sense to sign him up and – I hate this phrase – protect that asset.”

Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast was a guest on The Red Kop and added: “It made me very uncomfortable seeing the comments on social media when it was announced. It seems like there is hate being thrown at him for no reason.

"People saying he’s only getting a contract because he’s a Scouser. If we take the player in isolation, technically, tactically, you can see there is bags of talent there. He has been really unlucky with injuries. I think he would have been Liverpool’s rotational midfielder if he had have been fit. He would have been able to play a lot of football but he hasn’t been able to build that momentum. Now he’s come into a side that for the best part of this season has been struggling. So it’s been unfortunate for him and he’s not quite kicked on.”