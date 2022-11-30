W﻿e asked for your reaction to the Scottish Cup fourth round draw, which saw Aberdeen drawn away to West of Scotland League club Darvel.

H﻿ere's what you had to say:

D﻿uncan: Darvel should be a formality if approached in the correct manner. Only two teams for us to worry about in the next round, provided we sort our defence out by then. If we can get the defence to gel properly then we will be a real force to be reckoned with. Sign a centre-back, ball-winner who just loves to simply defend, and we have a great chance.