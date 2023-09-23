Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking after the 10-man victory over Nottingham Forest: "An exceptional game in the first half. Exceptional game in the second, for our resilience and our work because we played I would say 51 or 52 minutes, 10 against 11 [men]. So it was not easy but we were fantastic.

"I thought the way we played in the first half was amazing against a difficult side, for the physicality and the pace they have up front. So yes, [we] recover for the next one."