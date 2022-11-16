E﻿ngland midfielder James Maddison said his phone call with Gareth Southgate was a "bit of a blur" when he was called up for the World Cup.

T﻿he Leicester midfielder told the media he had initially missed a phone call with the England manager and had to call him back to receive the good news.

"I was actually having chatting with Brendan [Rodgers] in his office, he asked me if I'd had the call and I said no nothing yet," said Maddison.

"I went downstairs into the dressing room and I'd missed a call off Gareth Southgate. So the heart starts beating. I'd had his number saved still.

"I went up and called him back and he gave me the good news, which was all a bit of a blur.

"After the call had ended it was a head on the wall moment, took a big deep breath and then I called my parents."

H﻿e also made it clear there was no bitterness around a lack of selections prior to the World Cup, saying: "No there was no bitterness.

"As England manager Gareth has a lot of talent at his disposal.

"But it just about keeping that mindset of staying hungry, scoring, assisting and affecting games and showing that I can be an asset for him at this level."