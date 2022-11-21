F﻿rank Lampard has hinted Everton may pursue attacking options in the January transfer window.

T﻿he Toffees are on tour in Australia and overcame Celtic on penalties over the weekend following a 0-0 draw.

L﻿ampard told the club's website:, external "We don’t want to over-analyse certain areas of our game - this week isn’t for that. It is to play and get minutes into players and, of course, we know we need improve in front of goal in terms of our clinical nature. Some of that comes down to improving and some of it comes down to what we can do in January."

L﻿ampard says defender Yerry Mina will need a scan on a hamstring issue.

A﻿nd in analysing his defence, Nathan Patterson drew scrutiny as he continues to settle in following his move from Rangers in January.

"Pats was really good for us at the start of the season," said Lampard.

"Then he got an injury while playing with Scotland and since he has come back in, he has still been finding his feet to get back to those levels but as a young player that is normal. He needs to push on now.

"I was always confident about the attacking side of his game, but as a young player I wanted to see him defensively. At the start of the season it was spot-on and I think he really needs to continue focusing on that side of it."