Josh Dasilva says he wants to make up for lost time after reflecting on the long road back from injury.

The midfielder missed 12 months between February 2021 and February 2022 with a hip injury, but returned and featured in the Bees' final five games last season.

On how he would look back on the injury and his time out, he told the club's YouTube channel:, external "Tough but good in a way.

"The stuff that’s happened was out of my control so I just focussed on what I could control and that was coming back as good as I could. It’s not been easy but I think I handled it quite well.

"In simpler terms I lost a bit of bone in my hip and it was swollen so I basically had to wait for it to go down and wait for the bone to repair.

"I was speaking to the best specialist in the UK and he said he hasn’t really seen this in sports people before. The initial conversation he said I might not be able to play again and I laughed because I knew nothing was stopping me from playing.

"I accepted it quite quickly and knew I was going to be out for a while. Thankfully it’s all gone to plan."

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Dasilva said: "It's good to be able to come back in a good place and work well towards the start of the season.

"I feel like I’ve missed out a lot so whenever my time comes I’m ready to show what I’m about and just enjoy my football. I’ve loved watching the boys but I just want to be part of it now and I can’t wait."