Jack Wilshere has called time on football at the age of 30.

Here is some of the reaction to the premature end of a supremely talented midfielder's career.

JosephSco: Such a shame for a player who was rightly considered one of the best prospects England ever had. On his day he was unplayable and for his career to be destroyed by injuries is very unfair. Hopefully he can continue to have a career around the game, I am sure from his experiences and challenges he would be a great adviser for fellow professionals.

Mark: Even as a Spurs fan, it is always sad to see a player's career end early. Good luck, Jack.

Bendtner_52: I genuinely can't remember many more exciting players than Jack when he broke into the Arsenal team. While it almost goes without saying injuries meant he never fulfilled his full potential, not many players win two FA Cups, score a Premier League goal of the season and play 34 times for England. Thanks Jack and wish you all the best in the next steps in your life.

Jason: That performance vs Barca against a midfield of peak Iniesta and Xavi when Wilshere was 18 was his peak in an Arsenal shirt. Add that to THAT goal vs Norwich in perfect 'Wengerball' and they are my favourite Wilshere moments. Many players don’t even have that.

Ayupgeeza: Weird to think he should be in his prime now. In another world he'd be at the heart of England's midfield in the next World Cup. Saddening to think what might have been.