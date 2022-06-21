Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag has told the club he wants them to sign both Christian Eriksen and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Goal), external

United are also closing in on the £40m signing of Ajax winger Antony. (Sun, external)

Meanwhile, the club have had a £55m offer for striker Evanilson rejected by Porto but the Old Trafford club plan to make a fresh bid for the 22-year-old. (O Jogo, via Mail), external

Having failed to sign Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, the Red Devils could make a move to sign his Ajax team-mate Lisandro Martinez. The centre-back is also a target for Arsenal. (Mirror), external

